Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Old Republic International has raised its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE ORI opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,894 shares of company stock worth $146,327. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

