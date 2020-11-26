Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L) (LON:OAP3) Insider Purchases £10,817.28 in Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L) (LON:OAP3) insider Murray Steele acquired 22,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,817.28 ($14,132.85).

OAP3 stock opened at GBX 42.78 ($0.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.73 million and a PE ratio of 26.25. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L)’s previous dividend of $1.10. Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

