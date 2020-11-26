Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (OBCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Ocean Bio-Chem stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.68. Ocean Bio-Chem has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, COO William Dudman sold 4,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $71,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,632 shares of company stock valued at $117,149. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

