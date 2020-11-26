O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $387.75 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.18. The stock has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.33.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

