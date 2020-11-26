O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,440 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $106.41 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $188.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,773 shares of company stock worth $13,600,558. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

