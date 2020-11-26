O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 22,023 Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,023 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

