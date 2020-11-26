O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,923,250,000 after purchasing an additional 69,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after acquiring an additional 140,406 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 230.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,406,000 after acquiring an additional 818,777 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,118,000 after acquiring an additional 89,344 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total value of $902,717.75. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total value of $749,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,915,162.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,358. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.68.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $693.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $773.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $740.93. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

