O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

