O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SAP. Redburn Partners lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.77.

NYSE SAP opened at $118.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $140.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

