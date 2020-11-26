O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,879 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 47,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EC opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

