O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,385 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the third quarter worth $274,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 272,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 358,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IX opened at $77.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

