O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Comcast by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 6.8% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 103,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Comcast stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $237.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

