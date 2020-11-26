O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $157.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $164.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

