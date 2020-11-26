O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG opened at $131.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.46.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

