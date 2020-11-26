O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 38,611 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,325,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $80.41 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average is $95.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $2,049,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,169,523 shares in the company, valued at $119,852,717.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $3,160,649.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,953 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,856. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

