O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,783 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

RCII opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

