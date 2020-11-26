O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 61.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ASML by 139.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,827,000 after acquiring an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 571.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $1,388,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $423.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $394.27 and a 200-day moving average of $368.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $429.64. The company has a market capitalization of $177.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

