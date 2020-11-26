O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $104.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average is $92.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

