O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 78.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356,784 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,269 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,723 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,767,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,025,000 after purchasing an additional 664,947 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 382.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,585,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after buying an additional 3,634,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,218,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,240,000 after buying an additional 1,379,928 shares during the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

