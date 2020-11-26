O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in WNS in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WNS. Citigroup boosted their target price on WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE WNS opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.