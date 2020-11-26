O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 58.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,746 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

