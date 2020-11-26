O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2,243.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

NYSE:CHD opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

