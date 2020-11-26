O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,956 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Nomura by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NMR opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

