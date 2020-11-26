O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 49,498 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 55.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Wipro by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIT opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WIT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Investec cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

