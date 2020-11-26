O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,299 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

