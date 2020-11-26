O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

OI stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 11.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 130,009 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

