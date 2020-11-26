Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.12 billion.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CSFB set a C$41.00 target price on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.40.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$63.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion and a PE ratio of 377.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$34.80 and a 52-week high of C$64.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Reed Webb acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$49.09 per share, with a total value of C$29,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$528,993.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

