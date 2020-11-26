Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $215,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,060 shares of company stock worth $5,035,451. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $96.88 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.84.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

