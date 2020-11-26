Northcoast Research Comments on Cabot Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cabot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBT. UBS Group increased their target price on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

NYSE:CBT opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99. Cabot has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cabot by 193.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 83,266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cabot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

