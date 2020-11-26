North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

NOA opened at C$13.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.16. The company has a market cap of $394.83 million and a PE ratio of 8.74. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total value of C$106,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,103,252.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

About North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

