Norinchukin Bank The Sells 179 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,089,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,840,000 after purchasing an additional 208,952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,022,000 after acquiring an additional 911,225 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,620,000 after acquiring an additional 327,084 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,246,000 after acquiring an additional 66,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,013,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $81.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.87. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $804,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,336 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

