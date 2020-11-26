Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,788 shares of company stock worth $4,317,279. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

