Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $133.90 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $157.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average of $135.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.