Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 426 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Edison International by 31.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $203,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Edison International by 12.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $18,360,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Edison International by 67.5% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

