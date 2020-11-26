Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 117.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,623.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total value of $125,333.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,173.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,226 shares of company stock valued at $16,075,879 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. BidaskClub downgraded VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $198.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.21. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

