Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,970,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,806,000 after buying an additional 308,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,932,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,877,000 after buying an additional 214,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,275,000 after buying an additional 343,889 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,527,000 after buying an additional 33,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 991,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,950,000 after buying an additional 107,545 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.