Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE LVS opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 1.32. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

