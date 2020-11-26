Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of STERIS by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in STERIS by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in STERIS by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 44,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of STERIS by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $189.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $196.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STE. Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,391. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

