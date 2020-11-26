Norinchukin Bank The Grows Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $131.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

