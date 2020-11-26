Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $96,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

