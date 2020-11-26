Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,648,000 after buying an additional 550,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,330,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,239,000 after purchasing an additional 632,964 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,059,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,882,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,573,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

