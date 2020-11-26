Norinchukin Bank The Buys 658 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 159.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 140.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,794,000 after acquiring an additional 521,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 168.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 767,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,517,000 after acquiring an additional 482,122 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,670 shares of company stock valued at $11,742,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $89.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.02. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

