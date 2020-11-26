Norinchukin Bank The Buys 377 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE stock opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

