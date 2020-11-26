Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 456 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,557,000 after acquiring an additional 760,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,244,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,715,000 after acquiring an additional 152,053 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,211,000 after acquiring an additional 902,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,414,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

Shares of MMC opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average of $111.65. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

