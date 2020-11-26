Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 121 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $148.15 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.39.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.