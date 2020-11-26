Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) CAO Sells $28,294.80 in Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $28,294.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $349.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 44,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

