Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) CAO Sells $28,294.80 in Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $28,294.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $349.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.
About Noodles & Company
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.
