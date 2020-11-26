NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Position Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NiSource were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at $124,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

