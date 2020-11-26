NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.18. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 175,916 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXGN stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 111.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

