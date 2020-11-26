Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXFNF opened at $6.68 on Monday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

