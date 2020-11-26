Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $109.35 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average of $88.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $67,352.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,367 shares of company stock worth $4,544,580. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

